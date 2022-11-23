New Ninja Gaiden Reportedly in the Works from Bayonetta Developer

Koei Tecmo's Ninja Gaiden franchise has a passionate audience, but it's been several years since there's been a wholly new series entry. It seems that could be changing as a new rumor suggests that Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames is working on a new entry in the series. The rumor was shared by XboxEra co-founder Shpeshal Nick on Twitter. While Shpeshal Nick has a decent track record when it comes to this sort of thing, as with any rumor, readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get some kind of official announcement from Koei Tecmo or PlatinumGames.

The Tweet from Shpeshal Nick can be found embedded below.

ok bugger it, been told the studio signed on to make Ninja Gaiden is Platinum — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 20, 2022

So far, reception to the rumor has been a bit mixed! PlatinumGames has shown that it can deliver great action games, as it has with the Bayonetta trilogy. Of course, the team has also produced a handful of disappointing titles, as well, including Babylon's Fall. If Tecmo gives the team the time and resources it needs to develop a high-quality game, Platinum could knock it out of the park. Of course, the timing of this rumor is surprising, as PlatinumGames seems to have a lot in development at the moment. On Twitter last week, Hideki Kamiya teased that a fourth entry in the Bayonetta franchise is in the works. Next year, the studio will also release Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

The original Ninja Gaiden first released in arcades and on the Nintendo Entertainment System back in 1988. The game spawned a trilogy on the NES, which remains beloved among retro enthusiasts. A second trilogy of Ninja Gaiden games began in 2004, earning strong praise from fans and critics alike. Outside of 2021's Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection compilation, the most recent wholly-new game in the series was 2014's Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z. Given how long it's been, it seems like a safe bet that players will be reacquainted with Ryu Hayabusa sometime in the near future. However, whether that future actually does involve PlatinumGames remains to be seen!

Would you like to see a new Ninja Gaiden from PlatinumGames? Do you think the studio would do a good job with the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!