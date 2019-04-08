Ninja Rage Quits ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Boss Fight In Hilarious Fashion

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a tough game. And that should come as no surprise given the developer behind it: FromSoftware, the makers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne. You’re going to die a lot in the game, and it’s going to test your patience, skill, and willpower. If there’s a 2019 game that can make your hands sweat profusely and make you rage, it’s this game (and Luigi’s Mansion 3). That said, popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently found this out the hard way during a stream this weekend where the game seemed to break him.

More specifically, this weekend Ninja found out just how difficult and punishing the game can be when he came across the Guardian Ape boss, which has been a stumbling block for a lot of players (warning minor spoilers ahead).

During the stream, Ninja seemed to finally overcome the boss after a battle that lasted nearly 30 minutes and tested the streamer’s concentration and skill. The only problem was he didn’t realize he was only half way there. But once he made this realization, he paused the game, and quickly got up from his chair and left, which is actually the same reaction I had when playing this part. All of sudden, all of Ninja’s hype turned to hopelessness and despair.

Ninja went on to die in the second part of the battle, which is even harder than the first part. Of course, this didn’t completely discourage Ninja from playing the game. In fact, he streamed quite a bit of it this weekend, and as you would expect, it was a rough time.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. For more news and media on the critically-acclaimed game, click here. And if you haven’t already, be sure to peep our official review of the game to find out what we think of it.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice isn’t a Dark Souls game, but with a style as unique as FromSoftware’s, it’s impossible to avoid comparisons,” reads the opening of the review. “Whether you come all the way from Demon’s Souls or started out with Bloodborne, you’ll find different pieces of FromSoftware’s “SoulsBorne” family in Sekiro. It’s relentless yet fair, brutal while still being stylish, and one of the developer’s best works yet.”

