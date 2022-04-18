Ninja Teases “Big Change” Coming With New Announcement

Longtime streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has teased that he has a major announcement to make in the coming day. In the past, Ninja has been no stranger to big announcements, with many of his previous reveals often having something to do with his streaming home. And while it seems unlikely that Ninja will end up moving on from Twitch, which is where he currently streams to his viewers, the announcement will seemingly involve his career in some capacity.

Ninja took to Twitter this afternoon and divulged to his followers that he’ll be making an announcement at some point tomorrow on Tuesday, April 19th. He didn’t say when this announcement will be coming about within the day, but he made it sound like it will have big ramifications on his career. “Big change and announcement tomorrow,” Ninja simply said in his tweet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Big change and announcement tomorrow — Ninja (@Ninja) April 18, 2022

So what could this announcement result in for Ninja? Well, it’s obviously hard to say at this moment. The broad nature of his tweet means that literally anything could be in play. However, because this announcement is said to involve “changes” of some sort, it seems likely that this reveal will have something to do with his streams.

One possible thing that could transpire could come with Ninja announcing a partnership with a gaming organization of some sort. In recent years, a number of notable streamers on Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms have joined forces with companies like Team Liquid, 100 Thieves, Cloud9, and numerous others to create content under their banner. And while Ninja has always seemed a bit too big to join a company in this manner, perhaps something has changed on this front recently.

Regardless of what Ninja might be teasing here, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com in the coming day if this reveal ends up being notable. Until then, are you interested in seeing what Ninja has to announce within the coming day? And what do you think that he’s teasing with this new tweet? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.