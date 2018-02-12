Nintendo Announces New Pearl and Marina Amiibos

With a stylish new video to back it, Nintendo has announced that it is creating Amiibo figures for both Pearl and Marina, the breakout stars of Splatoon 2. The pair will release as a two-pack some time later this year according to Nintendo. While details on what the two figures will actually do are still being kept under wraps, it’s good to see them finally getting the recognition they deserve from the Big N itself. Check out the trailer below, then read what Nintendo has to say about this big new release (plus – details on how much the set will cost):

Here are all of the current details released by Nintendo on the Amiibo set:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pearl and Marina, two of the most popular characters in the Splatoon™ 2 game, are getting their own amiibo figures. This talented duo forms the group ‘Off the Hook’ and has been burning up the Inkling music charts. First, you’ve got Pearl, the cute and sassy MC with a talent for spitting fire. Then you’ve got Marina, the dazzling DJ genius dropping beats on the wheels of steel. Fans love them for their unique futuristic sound, but they’re also making quite the name for themselves as the broadcasters of Inkopolis News and Splatfest events! The amiibo figures will launch in stores exclusively as part of a 2-pack later this year.

According to the folks at Nintendo, the set will cost about $24.99 when it hits retail stores, though that’s just the manufacturer’s price — so keep an eye out for mark-ups.

Pearl and Marina amiibo 2-pack will be $24.99 pic.twitter.com/POs8I5toEv — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 11, 2018

Splatoon 2

Along with the release of the two figurines, a new update is coming that will introduce two awesome new elements to the game. First, a new map called Goby Arena opens up the playing field to fans who might be getting tired of the game’s current maps. Additionally, a new weapon known as the Dark Tetra Dualies will allow players to shoot while rolling and allow up to four dodge rolls in a row.

Splatoon 2 is out now for Nintendo Switch.