How To Watch ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ Nintendo Direct

We’re just mere minutes away from the latest Nintendo Direct special, in which we’ll see updates for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, along with a post-event Treehouse Live that will showcase a number of games on the way to Nintendo Switch…and possibly another big reveal.

Set to take place at 10:00 AM EDT this morning, the special can be watched in the YouTube video above, or directly here. During that time, the first 40 minutes will be devoted to the forthcoming fighting game, in which we’ll get a look at the latest additions to the roster (which have been teased with a recent leak, including the likes of Isaac and retro duo Banjo-Kazooie), as well as more information straight from the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai!

We’re also likely to get a look at new additions to the game, including possible new stage reveals, gameplay features and potential use of Nintendo Switch Online, so we can see to what extent we can get in trouble against friends and strangers alike in battle. Perhaps we’ll also get a confirmation of this rumored 32-player battle system, one that would revolutionize what the hit fighting series is all about.

But that’s not all!

Following the special, there will be a Treehouse: Live presentation featuring various Nintendo staff as they showcase other games that are coming to the Nintendo switch. This includes even more Smash Bros. footage, including Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, Yoshi’s Crafted World and possibly other surprises.

But, of course, the big thing we’re watching out for (aside from Banjo and, fingers crossed, Waluigi in Smash) is the possible reveal of the Nintendo 64 Classic, which we just talked about earlier today. It’s here that we could finally get our first look at the plug-and-play system, and the games that it’ll have to offer. We’ll see what gets announced and bring you the details shortly.

In the meantime, enjoy the Nintendo Direct above and keep it here for all the latest news. It’s almost Smash time!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to arrive on December 7 for Nintendo 64, both as a physical release and digital through Nintendo eShop.