Nintendo DS Trends as Fans Share Their Favorite Games
Released in 2004, the Nintendo DS was easily one of the strangest video game systems ever made. Debuting just a few short years after the Game Boy Advance, the DS and its dual screens seemed like a bizarre concept for a handheld. However, Nintendo and several other developers quickly proved that a lot could be done with the two-screen setup, as well as the mic and touch screen. Companies found a lot of clever and creative ways to use the technology, resulting in games that never could have been possible on older hardware. The Nintendo DS is currently trending on Twitter, and fans have taken the opportunity to share some of their favorite games and memories of the handheld.
What are your favorite Nintendo DS games? Were you a fan of the handheld? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Nintendo DS!
Checks out.
prevnext
So the Nintendo DS is trending, so I must give you a reminder that Nintendogs is better than you pic.twitter.com/9V0PfuEsCJ— Sam (@SamNerds) September 6, 2021
The original Resident Evil got a great port.
prevnext
Nintendo DS is trending so yearly shoutout to Resident Evil: Deadly Silence.
A port of the original Resident Evil (FMVs and voice acting intact) plus a bunch of QoL updates like RE4 knife button, door skips, manual reloads, 180 turn. It’s good stuff. pic.twitter.com/uWprju26Lh— Bryan Fernandes do N. (@BryanFdN92) September 6, 2021
Mario Kart DS still has a faithful fanbase.
prevnext
Since Nintendo DS is trending here is some appreciation towards the best Mario Kart pic.twitter.com/D3cDxjOuu3— Yarn Yoshi (@TheC0rrupted) September 6, 2021
Some would call it Nintendo's best handheld!
prevnext
Nintendo DS was the best handheld nintendo ever put out. No competition.— Fearsome Gradient 🍙 (@FearsomeGradie) September 6, 2021
The Mario & Luigi series is well-loved.
prevnext
So the Nintendo DS is trending, let's just give light to this gem pic.twitter.com/IU4N2iBTkJ— James (@pandaltpolis) September 6, 2021
Every DS fan has a favorite (or four)!
prevnext
Nintendo DS is trending and not one person is talking about these ABSOLUTE legend games. Shame on you all 😂— Jazz 🎻 (@JazzeStardust) September 6, 2021
These were my childhood 💜 pic.twitter.com/EcCmbIVGzb
Kingdom Hearts fans were treated to a great series entry.
prevnext
With Nintendo DS trending.
Remember, Kingdom Hearts Days is underrated and for the DS
Play Kingdom Hearts Days. pic.twitter.com/Z36Oh2S2Ir— Nuova-Nort (@Nuovaism) September 6, 2021
Of course, Pokemon fans had a lot to celebrate!
prev
Nintendo DS is trending for some reason— OhDeer (@Shmoopzilla) September 6, 2021
Here are my two most favorite games from that era pic.twitter.com/fhNrzcV3Wm