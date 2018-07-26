Nintendo eShop Update Features The Banner Saga 3 and More For Nintendo Switch

Even though we’re still in the thick of summer, the Nintendo Switch is still seeing a lot of great games come down the pike. This week is no exception as there are a number of titles to keep fans busy over the next few days before we get into August and bigger releases like Overcooked 2 and Okami HD.

The highlights of this week are The Banner Saga 3, the concluding chapter of the popular role-playing series; and Go Vacation, Bandai Namco’s compilation of all-ages sporting activities.

Check out the full list of releases below!

Go Vacation (July 27, $49.99)- It may not be Wii Sports, but Go Vacation offers a number of fun activities for up to four players, including riding on horseback, skiing down mountains, riding in buggies and more. It’s certainly a lot cheaper than a real vacation.

Hello Neighbor (July 27, $39.99)- What is your neighbor up to? You play a curious type that will scavenge around his house to try to find out his secrets. But watch out — if he catches you, you’re toast!

Titan Quest (July 31, $39.99)- This action role-playing game has a great storyline concocted by Braveheart writer Randall Wallace, taking you across the globe as you attempt to save the world from the devastating Titans!

Code of Princess EX (July 31, $39.99)- From some of the team behind Treasure’s legendary Guardian Heroes comes this innovative role-playing beat-em-up, where you take on monsters of all types while saving the world with a destined princess.

The Banner Saga 3 ($24.99)- The final chapter in the ongoing viking role-playing series brings everything to a thunderous close, as you attempt to save the world however you can. Will you survive its conclusion?!

The King of Fighters ’97 ($7.99)- One of the best Neo-Geo fighting games out there finally comes to the Switch, with dozens of brawlers to choose from and various modes to try out, including ADVANCED and EXTRA. Get your fighting buddies together for this one.

Omega Fighter ($7.99)- Space shooter fans rejoice! You’ll take to the skies and pick up a number of power-ups as you attempt to defeat enemies in the far reaches of the universe. Build up that score and save the galaxy!

Sky Skipper ($7.99)- The arcade classic returns, daring you to dodge deadly attacks from gorillas as you bomb enemies and save certain animals from peril.

Bud Spencer + Terence Hill — Slaps and Beans ($19.99)- A silly yet enjoyable brawler with the cinematic duo, who go to great lengths to save a damsel in distress from bad guys.

Candle: The Power of the Flame ($14.99)- You play Teku, a young hero who sets out on a deadly adventure, trying to save his tribe’s shaman from an evil tribe hellbent on taking over the world.

Crossing Souls ($14.99)- Devolver Digital’s summer of games continues with this rollicking adventure set during the 80’s, where a number of kids face off against dangerous military types. This one’s a lot of fun.

Element (July 27, $11.99)- Ready for some great strategy? Buckle up for Element, where you have to find the right resources and figure out moves to stay alive in space.

Final Light, The Prison (July 27, $6.99)- A mysterious game where you fight back against a strange monarchy with the help of an unlikely hero.

Flashback ($19.99)- The classic adventure game returns with a whole new coat of paint, as you travel to an unusual world, doing whatever it takes to survive. This one’s for the old-school gamers, but newcomers will enjoy it too!

Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! ($9.99)- This follow-up to Piczle Lines features even more puzzles (up to 500!) spread across various packs. It’ll keep you busy for a while.

Pure/Electric Love “Everyone else!”- Ema Sakura ($5.00)- Another strange Japanese “love love” game.

Pure/Electric Love “Look at my eyes!”- Moe Yamauchi ($5.00)- Same as above, a weird “love love” type of game.

Sleep Tight ($14.99)- Top down shooter fans will love this adventure, as you have to fend off waves of monsters every night with one of the select child heroes. Survive till the next morning and build up your defenses for the next wave!

State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (August 1, $7.99)- The city’s burning down and it’s up to you to save it. This shooter is jam-packed with action, along with some great bits and pieces of humor.

Zaccaria Pinball (July 23, price varies per table)- Check out the unique history of Zaccaria pinball with over a dozen classic tables, which can now be played through the convenience of the Nintendo Switch.

Happy downloading!