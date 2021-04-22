Nintendo Fans Celebrate 32 Years of Game Boy
On April 21st, 1989, Nintendo released the Game Boy, a handheld that revolutionized the gaming industry. While the system isn't much to look at these days, the original Game Boy was an impressive piece of technology for its time. Previous handheld devices like Nintendo's own Game and Watch limited users to a single, basic game. Game Boy could swap out cartridges, and offered titles that were far more sophisticated. Games like Tetris, Super Mario Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Pokemon Red and Blue captivated players in a major way. In honor of the system's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the Game Boy!
Cheers to 32 more years!
happy birthday to the Nintendo Game boy!— some guy (@doomslayer2020) April 21, 2021
Pokemon Red remains a favorite.
Today, in 1989, Nintendo Game Boy was first released in Japan. Happy 32nd Anniversary. I played Pokémon Red a lot. pic.twitter.com/fT5b7s8PYI— ナニカ, Nanica (@tweetnanica) April 21, 2021
Super Mario Land 2 also has a faithful following.
Happy Birthday to the Game Boy, Super Mario Land, and Princess Daisy!
Man, my all-time favourite GB game was Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins. https://t.co/btNpkQ7VYL— Infi(Notte)8 (@TinTinfinite) April 21, 2021
Game Boy's anniversary means Daisy's anniversary, too!
No way I'm missing out on the celebrations.— Funari (@Funakounasoul) April 21, 2021
Happy birthday, Best Princess (and also the Game Boy)!#princessdaisy pic.twitter.com/ytW5US2NZT
Game Boy and Tetris were a match made in heaven.
Happy 32nd anniversary to the Nintendo Game Boy!
How many of you have played Tetris on Game Boy? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bOcrxxEep4— Tetris (@Tetris_Official) April 21, 2021
It had a great library...
The original Game Boy first launched in Japan 32 years ago today!
To celebrate, here's a nice shot of my modest Game Boy collection. Not as big as other GB enthusiasts, but no slouch either! See any favourites? pic.twitter.com/K3z0En9iUO— GameGoblin (@GameGoblinGG) April 21, 2021
...and some unique peripherals!
Happy Anniversary, Game Boy!
Behold this work of pure art.
It’s quite something. Very old. pic.twitter.com/W75sm6YWwr— Bryan Fernandes (@BryanFdN92) April 21, 2021
That works out, because Game Boy is perfect for the bus!
Game Boy's 32 years old today, it's halfway to a pension and half-price bus tickets— Ga-kun (@gurtygurt) April 21, 2021