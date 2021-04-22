Nintendo Fans Celebrate 32 Years of Game Boy

On April 21st, 1989, Nintendo released the Game Boy, a handheld that revolutionized the gaming industry. While the system isn't much to look at these days, the original Game Boy was an impressive piece of technology for its time. Previous handheld devices like Nintendo's own Game and Watch limited users to a single, basic game. Game Boy could swap out cartridges, and offered titles that were far more sophisticated. Games like Tetris, Super Mario Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, and Pokemon Red and Blue captivated players in a major way. In honor of the system's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their love for the Game Boy!

