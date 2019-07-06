Nintendo Shares Artwork for 4 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Characters

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’s release date is just a few weeks away now, so that means it’s time for Nintendo and Marvel to start revealing more and more about the game as July 19th approaches. Those reveals are already underway now with some new concept artwork released for four different characters that players will encounter. Venom, Electro, Captain Marvel, and Crystal are the four characters that have been showcased so far, though one would imagine that we’ll see more from the roster in the coming days.

Revealing artwork for the first pair of characters just a few days ago, Nintendo showed off the in-game appearances of Venom and Electro as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at how their characters were designed. Both of these characters are classified as enemies in Ultimate Alliance 3, though you’ll also be able to play as Venom since the symbiote fighter is considered a hero as well.

“This lethal protector possesses overwhelming power and stunning mobility,” Venom’s character page reads. “By shifting his symbiote’s form, his attacks can change to match the situation at hand.”

Well-known @Marvel villains such as Venom & Electro make appearances in MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order. Take a look at some of their concept artwork and how they come to life in #MUA3!https://t.co/ZHl0NgBEj8 pic.twitter.com/5lHgwbJEM3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 3, 2019

In the same fashion, Captain Marvel and Crystal were in the spotlight not long afterwards. Each of those heroes had their concept artwork revealed, and both of them have their own character page as well like Venom does. Crystal’s talks about her powers that allow her to control different elements while Captain Marvel’s reminds players of her ability to blast enemies with intense beams of energy.

Captain Marvel & Crystal are two of many great female heroes to include in your @MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order Ultimate Team. Take a look at some of their concept artwork before they jump into the action when #MUA3 releases for #NintendoSwitch on 7/19! pic.twitter.com/AdXsgJ0Jy4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 5, 2019

Amid all these reveals, one of the best places to learn more about the game and Marvel’s other projects is the Marvel Games Panel that’s being held during San Diego Comic-Con. It’s scheduled to take place on July 18th, so just one day before the game releases, and you’ll learn more about this title and others like Marvel’s Avengers.

“Get an inside look at the latest and greatest from Marvel Games!” the panel description said. “Attendees will see exciting new content from Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Marvel’s Iron Man VR, and Marvel’s Avengers, with many unannounced surprises and panel exclusives. Host Greg Miller (loudmouth at KindaFunny.com) will be joined by Bill Rosemann (VP & Creative Director, Marvel Games) and other special guests from titles throughout the Marvel Games family!”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 19th.