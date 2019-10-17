Updated Nintendo Switch Gets a $24 Discount and Switch Lite Pokemon Edition Is Back in Stock

Amazon is currently running a promotion on the Nintendo Switch that was recently upgraded with improved battery life that drops the price by $24.01 ($275) with an automatic coupon applied at checkout. You can grab the Gray Joy-Con version here and the Neon Blue / Neon Red version here while the deal lasts – and we expect that the coupon will disappear at any moment. This is the best straight up discount that Amazon has offered on the updated console thus far.

An even cheaper option would be to go with the new Nintendo Switch Lite, which doesn’t actually do any switching, doesn’t include Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and features as smaller 5.5-inch screen. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that prioritize gaming on the go.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite hasn’t been easy to get, but, at the time of writing, pre-orders are live here at Best Buy for $199.99 with free shipping slated for November 8th. If you want to grab one as a gift for the holidays, take advantage of this opportunity because it’s a pretty safe bet that these will become even harder to find as we get closer to Christmas. The standard gray, turquoise, and yellow models are also available to order (and shipping now) via Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.