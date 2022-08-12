One of 2018's Best Nintendo Switch Games Goes on Sale for $2

Nintendo is running one of its routine sales right now that offers various discounts on a number of different Nintendo Switch games, and one of those games just happens to be a chart-topper from 2018. In addition to being one of the best-reviewed Switch games from that year, it's also a game which won a number of rewards for its style and design. That game is Inside, an eerie, moody platformer, and if you haven't played it before or just want to try it out on a more mobile platform, you can pick it up right now for just $2.

It's true that Inside actually released in 2016, but like other games that sometimes come out on other platforms first and head to the Switch later, Inside's Switch release didn't happen until 2018. Metacritic's rankings of the best games in 2016 had Inside at the No. 2 spot, and even though it'd been out for two years before it came to the Switch, the game still managed to claim the title of the fourth best Switch game in 2018 behind Undertale, Celeste, and Bayonetta 2 per Metacritic's rankings for that year.

A preview of that game can be found below along with a list of some of the awards it's won since its release:

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," a preview of the game reads. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

Some of Inside's Rewards

Artistic Achievement (BAFTA)

Game Design (BAFTA)

Narrative (BAFTA)

Original Property (BAFTA)

Best Independent Game (Game Critics Awards 2016)

Best Independent Game (The Game Awards 2016)

Best Art Direction (The Game Awards 2016)

Spite Award (D.I.C.E. Awards 2016)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction (D.I.C.E. Awards 2016)

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction (D.I.C.E.

Awards 2016)

Best Audio (Game Developers Choice Awards)

Best Visual Art (Game Developers Choice Awards)

If you try the game out on the Nintendo Switch, you can grab it via your console's eShop page or by purchasing it here.