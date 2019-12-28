Nintendo Reveals Which Switch Games Were Downloaded Most in 2019

Plenty of big Nintendo Switch games released this year whether they were ones made exclusively for Nintendo’s system or games ported over to the console. Nintendo shared a list of the most-downloaded games during 2019 to reveal some expected first-party wins within the rankings as well as some third-party giants. Fortnite unsurprisingly took the top of the chart seeing how it’s insanely popular and also free, but the full list had some surprises on it beyond that No. 1 spot.

The full list of the most-downloaded Nintendo Switch games can be seen below courtesy of Nintendo Everything after it was shared through the Switch News platform. Rounding out the list of the top five games is a diverse group of titles including indie hits and meetups of some of the biggest Nintendo characters we’ve ever seen.

Fortnite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Minecraft Cuphead Untitled Goose Game Pokemon Sword Fire Emblem: Three Houses NBA 2K19 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Dragon Ball FighterZ Pokemon Shield Super Mario Maker 2 Overcooked! 2 Hollow Knight The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Luigi’s Mansion 3 Cadence of Hyrule Super Mario Party Final Fantasy VII Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Undertale Crypt of the NecroDancer Warframe Mortal Kombat 11

Many of Nintendo’s first-party games showed up on the list, so 2019 was clearly a good year for Switch owners. We’ve got Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ranked high on the list along with Pokemon Sword and Shield which showed up twice, Sword more popular than its counterpart. The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Luigi’s Mansion 3 also made appearances, and the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order game which was only released on the Switch also showed up towards the bottom of the list.

It’s also interesting to see how well some of the indie games on the Switch did. Both Cuphead and Undertale made appearances on the list, though both of them have been out for a while prior to their Switch release so that there were already eyes on them. Untitled Goose Game is perhaps the biggest surprise of all considering it beat all but one Switch exclusive.