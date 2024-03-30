One of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time is now just $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop courtesy of a new sale that discounts the Nintendo Switch game by 90 percent. The deal is available until April 15 and sees Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users save $18 on the game in question, which is the 20th highest-rated Nintendo Switch game ever, according to Metacritic, thanks to its 91 review score.

The mystery game in question hails from 2016, a year before the Nintendo Switch was released, and a year that treated gamers to the likes of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, Titanfall 2, Dark Souls III, Stardew Valley, Dishonored 2, XCOM 2, Battlefield 1, and many other great games. The second highest rated game of 2016, and arguably the best game of the year, was Inside from Playdead. And it is this game that is just $1.99 on Nintendo Switch for a limited time.

While Inside served as the sophomore effort of Danish studio Playdead -- following its spiritual predecessor Limbo -- it didn't actually come to Nintendo Switch until 2018, a year after the launch of the Nintendo console. As you may know, it is widely considered among the best games of the previous console generation.

On Nintendo Switch, specifically, the game requires a 1.5 GB download, features a variety of language options, and of course supports all three modes of play. In return, you get an excellent puzzle platformer that is roughly three to four hours long. Unfortunately, this is not completed with much replayability. In fact, there isn't much reason to ever play the game again once you complete it.

'Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

For more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here.