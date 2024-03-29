Nintendo Switch Fans Say They Are Addicted to "Amazing" New RPG

Nintendo Switch fans over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page are addicted to a newly released RPG. In the looming shadow of the Nintendo Switch 2, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users haven't had many releases to celebrate. Between Princess Peach Showtime and Mario vs. Donkey Kong, Nintendo's own releases have been underwhelming so far. That said, releases beyond the walls of Nintendo have done a decent job keeping Nintendo fans somewhat satiated. To this end there has been Balatro (the second highest-rated game of the year), Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Qomp2, and of course Unicorn Overlord. While not numerous, there is at least a decent spread of genres covered. To this end, if you like strategy games, you really need to play Unicorn Overlord.

One of the top posts this week on the six million-member strong Nintendo Switch Reddit page is a post that raves about the game, calling it "amazing" and "addicting." Further, it is described as being a great gateway into the strategy RPG genre.

"Unicorn Overlord is not just an amazing game, but a great way to introduce people to the appeal of strategy RPGs," reads the post in question. "It also has a better story than people give it credit for."

This opinion in isolation wouldn't be that noteworthy, but apparently a positive impression of the game is prevalent on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page judging by the popularity of the post and the comments that echo the sentiment.

"As a Fire Emblem player, Unicorn Overlord has been really dope so far. It's crazy how you can basically write your individual unit's AI scripts with priorities and such," reads one of these comments. "Yep, one of the best games on the Switch. Even better than Fire Emblem, in my opinion," reads a second comment.

If any of this piques your interested in checking out Unicorn Overlord, here is what you need to do know about it. Unicorn Overlord is a tactical RPG published by Sega and developed by Vanillaware. The latter is best known in 2024 as the developer behind 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, but older gamers may know it more for Dragon's Crown and Odin Sphere.

"Liberate your kingdom, reclaim your destiny," reads an official pitch of the game from Sega. "From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style."

If you do end up checking out Unicorn Overlord, be prepared to sink lots of time into it. At minimum the game is going to take roughly 30 hours. That said, this is if you just mainline the game. If you want to complete most of the side content you will need around 50 hours. Completionists will then need to add at least another 15 hours onto this for a grand total of 65 hours.