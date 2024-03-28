Nintendo Switch Gives 2023's Best-Selling Game First Major Discount

The best-selling game of 2023 has received a major discount on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED via a new Nintendo eShop sale. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch game is now only $35.99 rather than $59.99, thanks to a 40 percent discount which is available until April 1. After April 1, the Nintendo Switch sale will end, and the Nintendo Switch game in question will go back to $59.99 for who knows how long.

As for what the mystery game is, it is the first game to outsell Call of Duty that isn't a Rockstar Games release, in many years. That game is Hogwarts Legacy. While the Harry Potter game was not available on Nintendo Switch when it released on February 10, it did come to the platform on November 14. Unfortunately, there is no Metacritic data for the Switch version thanks to an insufficient number of reviews, but it is understand the Switch version is competent and fairly comparable to other versions of the game, which boast a score of 85.

As you would expect from a vast open-world game, Hogwarts Legacy requires a bit of space to download on Nintendo Switch. More specifically, if you choose to take advantage of this eShop deal and buy the game on Nintendo Switch, you will need to set aside 14.5 GB to download it.

For this, you get a game that at minimum takes anywhere from 25 to 30 hours to beat, and roughly 70 hours to complete 100 percent. This is almost $0.50 per hour of content.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."

"While it doesn't do everything perfectly, Hogwarts Legacy stimulates the imagination with a rich world to explore and gameplay that empowers and thrills the player," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "The Harry Potter films had the tough task of taking words on a page and creating a visual language for them. Hogwarts Legacy had the even tougher task of taking that visual language and making it interactive, ultimately expanding it all into something that is fun to play and immerse yourself in. Although there's still a long year ahead of us and tons of great looking games on the horizon, Hogwarts Legacy is already one of the best games of 2023."