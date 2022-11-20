ComicBook.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Nintendo

In 2022, Nintendo Switch owners had a whole lot of reasons to celebrate. The system played host to a number of terrific games, and saw plenty of great accessories released, too. As is our yearly tradition, ComicBook.com has assembled a holiday release guide for the system, in order to help shoppers figure out the best gifts to give alongside the it. At this point, the Switch has been around for nearly six years, accumulating a massive number of games and extras that can be purchased. The goal of this list is to offer up some of the best items for both Switch newcomers, and those that have had the console for a while. Readers should keep in mind that any list like this is subjective, and it would be impossible to meet the needs of every gamers. That said, the following are games and items that we've personally tested, tried, and stand by. In the case of each game listed, there are links to ComicBook.com's official reviews, in addition to links where you can purchase it. That way, readers can get a better idea of what to expect. Hopefully, this list will be a helpful tool for you and your loved ones while shopping! Scroll down to see our picks of some of the best Nintendo gifts to give this year!

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the long-awaited sequel to Ubisoft's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Kingdom Battle was a pleasant surprise when it released in 2017, but Sparks of Hope is a superior sequel in every conceivable way. The game offers a number of meaningful improvements to the original game's formula, making it one of the very best Switch games to release this year. Of course, Switch owners that haven't played the original game yet should do just that; Kingdom Battle can often be found at a great discount, and it's well worth playing. Our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review can be found right here. Where to Buy Sparks of Hope: Amazon Price: $55.69 Where to Buy Kingdom Battle: Amazon Price: $27.00

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Photo: Nintendo) This year marked the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, and Nintendo kicked things off with one of the franchise's greatest games ever. Kirby and the Forgotten Land marked the character's first foray into 3D gaming, offering an incredibly enjoyable platformer. With gorgeous locations, new transformations, and an excellent co-op mode for players to adventure together, Kirby's latest is the perfect gift for gamers of all-ages. Our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review can be found right here. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $52.89

Pokemon Legends: Arceus The Nintendo Switch has played host to a lot of Pokemon games over the years, but Pokemon Legends: Arceus stands out from the crowd in a big way. The RPG abandoned many of the series staples in favor of stealth elements and Pokemon attacks that could actually injure the player character. Sneaking up on Pokemon and catching them without even attacking is one of the best additions the series has ever made, and the game's difficulty level is much more substantial than in past games, making it perfect for older fans. For gamers that already own Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet should offer another great Pokemon experience when they release later in November. Our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review can be found right here. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $45.99

Splatoon 3 (Photo: Nintendo) Over the last few years, Splatoon has grown into one of Nintendo's biggest and best franchises. Splatoon 3 proudly continues that tradition with a new single-player campaign, new weapons, new clothing options, and more. The online shooter is easy to learn but tough to master, and the game's three-minute matches are perfect even when players don't have a lot of time on their hands. Just be sure the gift receiver has a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online; the game's best features can only be accessed that way! Our Splatoon 3 review can be found right here. Where to Buy: Amazon Price: $54.72

JETech Protective Case and Screen Protector A yearly staple of these lists, JETech's line of protective cases for the Nintendo Switch are an affordable way to protect your system, while also adding a bit of extra bulk when playing in handheld mode. I've been using JETech cases since I broke a Joy-Con dropping my system a few years back, and I have nothing but great things to say about them. Last year, I upgraded my console to a Switch OLED, necessitating a different JETech model. My only qualm with the OLED case is that it's very firm, and getting the system out to dock it can be a bit of a hassle, even after using it for a whole year. That said, it's still an excellent case, and I can't recommend these enough for new Switch owners, or just those looking to protect their investment! Where to Buy JETech Switch Case: Amazon Price: $14.99 Where to Buy JETech OLED Case: Amazon Price: $9.99 Where to Buy JETech Switch Lite Case: Amazon Price: $14.99

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Subscription (Photo: Nintendo) In 2021, Nintendo added a second tier to Nintendo Switch Online. Rather than the normal $19.99 per year, the Expansion Pack bumped the price up to $49.99. At the time, the upgrade was a bit harder to recommend, but one year later, I can safely say that the upgraded version of the program is well worth the extra $30 a year. The Expansion Pack now features way more Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games than it did last year, and it also features more perks than it did at launch. Subscribers get access to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion, exclusive profile icons, and more. Where to Buy: Nintendo Switch eShop Price: $49.99 prevnext

Xbox Wireless Headset (Photo: Xbox) You might be thinking that this item is on the wrong list, but the Xbox Wireless Headset is an excellent audio option for Switch users. The device syncs with the console beautifully over Bluetooth, and is well worth the price. My only qualm with the headset is that turning it on will turn on an Xbox console if you happen to have it synced to both systems (as I do). It's a minor nuisance, and something that can be fixed by unplugging the Xbox when you want to play Switch, but it is something users should keep in mind before they spend the money. Where to Buy: Best Buy Price: $99.99

Controllers The Nintendo Switch has a ridiculous number of controller options available, and it can be difficult to decide which one might be right for the gamer in your life. In terms of quality, nothing can beat the Switch Pro Controller. At $69.99, it costs a little more than some might want to spend, but the controller's quality is undeniable. It has a great heft to it, and the battery life is phenomenal. Users looking for a cheaper option can always check out PowerA's Enhanced Wired Controllers, which can be found in the ballpark of $15-30. For the cheaper price point, users lose out on rumble and amiibo support, and have to have the controller plugged into the dock. However, the controller does have a headphone jack for those looking for a cheap option for listening late at night (Pro Controller users can use Bluetooth instead). Like the Switch Pro Controller, PowerA's offering is officially-licensed, and buyers can find a number of designs featuring popular characters like Mario and Pikachu. Where to Buy Pro Controller: Best Buy Price: $69.99 Where to Buy PowerA Wired Controller: Best Buy Price: Varies