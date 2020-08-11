Nintendo Switch Getting New Zelda-Like Game Soon

✖

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a new game this fall that fans of The Legend of Zelda will want to keep an eye on. More specifically, today developer, Cornfox & Brothers announced that their fantasy RPG meets action-exploration game, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, is coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall. And to accompany the news, the developer has released a brand new trailer of the game.

Oceanhorn 2 is an RPG very reminiscent of The Legend fo Zelda, something it has been equally praised and criticized for. While it has "2" in the name, it's not actually a sequel to 2013's Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, but a prequel that released last year via Apple Arcade.

"Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, set a thousand years before the events of the first chapter, takes you on a magical journey across the vast world of Gaia, brimming with mythology and lore," reads an official story pitch of the game. "A young Knight faces an impossible challenge, as Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a formidable Dark Army. Will our hero be able to unite the Owrus, Gillfolk, and men in a fight for the fate of the world?"

Upon release, the game was largely received warmly, garnering a solid 78 on Metacritic, a score higher than most of the reviews of its predecessor.

“Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is a game made by Nintendo fans, for Nintendo fans,” said Cornfox & Brothers creative director Heikki Repo about the game. “We’ve been able to create something new from the strong background that we established with our previous game, Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, and Oceanhorn 2 is our love letter to the games that we grew up with, combining that beloved nostalgia with exciting new mechanics to give it an original spin.”

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

An epic RPG main quest spanning 20+ hours of gameplay.

Massive boss fights test your reflexes and combat skills.

Dozens of side quests grant incredible rewards.

Clever puzzles to solve and mysterious dungeons to explore.

Beautiful, handcrafted graphics paint a world of legends and intrigue.

Majestic 60fps on all high-end devices.

