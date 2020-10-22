Nintendo Makes Nintendo Switch Game Just $0.09 For Very Limited Time

✖

Nintendo has made a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game over on the Nintendo eShop just $0.09 for a very limited time. In other words, you can currently get a quality-looking Switch and Switch Lite game for just nine pennies. In today's world, nine pennies doesn't buy you anything but 1/9th of a candy bar, but right now it will net you Gurgamoth, a game self-described as "the perfect mix of party chaos and competitive strategy."

Gurgamoth didn't hit Nintendo Switch until 2019, but it first debuted back in 2016. Over on Steam, 81 percent of players have reviewed the game positively. On Switch, the game from Galvanic Games requires only a humble 389 MB, supports all three modes of play, and features co-op for up to four players. It also supports the following languages: Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, and Russian.

"Gurgamoth is a flying fighting game where the level is your weapon," reads an official pitch of the game. "Each match is lightning quick and focuses on intense flying combat and getting in your opponent's head. The controls are simple, but the mechanics and interesting levels bring out the game’s depth."

Normally, Gurgamoth runs at $10, so this is a huge discount, but it's only available for a limited time. How limited this window is though, is unclear. That said, if this deal doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe the Nintendo eShop's deal for Venture Kid will. The retro platformer is currently $0.99, and like Gurgamoth, it usually costs $10.

Venture Kid also didn't hit Switch and Switch Lite until 2019, but it actually debuted in 2018. Over on Steam, 78 percent of users have reviewed the game positively. Meanwhile, on Switch and Switch Lite, it only requires a tiny 16 MB and supports all three modes of play. Further, it supports the following languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, and English.

"The evil Dr. Teklov is about to build a secret weapon, disguised in his huge space fortress," reads an official blurb about the game. "Time is running out but our hero Andy stepped up to defeat him and fight his way through Teklovs minions. Join Andy and prepare yourself for a dangerous journey that demands great skill and determination."

