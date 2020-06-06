Two New Horror Games Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

Two new horror games have been announced for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and one of them is coming to the Nintendo platform later this month. Every game and it's fourth cousin's nephew twice removed is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Everyone wants their game on the console. Despite this, there aren't many horror games on the console, partially thanks to the fact that there aren't many horror games being made period, especially quality horror games.

That said, two new horror games are coming to the platform. One of these games is The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, a Korean survival-horror, adventure game from developer Devespresso Games. It first debuted earlier this year via the PC, and it currently has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam User Review Rating, with 97 percent of users reviewing the game positively across nearly 750 reviews. In other words, it's apparently pretty good, and it will be available on the Nintendo Switch on June 19.

"Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens at night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss," reads an official pitch of the game. "The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies."

The other new horror game coming to the console is Infected Maze from developer Masatoko Games. Infected Maze is a first-person zombie shooter that debuted last month via the PC. It doesn't look very good, but at the same time, there's something unsettling about it.

"One night, a guy received a message on my smartphone from Saki, his sister, a nurse, asking for help," reads an official pitch of the game. "When he rushed to the hospital where she works, there were people who had gone crazy. He advances into the underground of the hospital in search of his sister."

