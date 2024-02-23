Nintendo Switch Is Finally Getting Long-Awaited RPG After Six-Year Wait

After six years of waiting, Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users can soon finally play a popular RPG. When you think of the best RPGs on Nintendo Switch, you probably think of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Persona 5 Royal, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and 3, Disco Elysium, Undertale, Divinity Original Sin 2, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Shin Megami Tensei V, Sea of Stars, and a few other great RPGs available on the Nintendo console. That said, there is a great RPG from the Switch generation it is missing.

The mystery game in question hails from 2018 and from Czech-based team Warhorse Studios. As of this month, it has sold over six million copies, which is a lot for an RPG when you consider the budget it was likely made on it and its humble start on Kickstarter. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, which only garnered a 76 on Metacritic when it released, however, within hardcore RPG circles it is a fan-favorite. In fact, it is lauded by many of its passionate fans as one of their favorites games of all time.

If you've been waiting to play this game since it was announced for Switch years ago, the good news is you don't have to wait for much longer. Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch, finally, on March 15. Of course, it is coming to the handheld machine with some graphical and technical limitations, but hopefully these have been made to maximize performance.

"Winner of 30 global awards, experience Kingdom Come: Deliverance, a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses you in an epic medieval adventure across the Holy Roman Empire," read an official blurb about the game. "You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge your parents' death as you battle invading forces, go on game-changing quests, and make influential choices."

If you decide to check out Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition on Nintendo Switch, you can expect to put aside 40 hours to mainline the game. To complete the campaign and the main side content, you will need about 80 hours. And then completionists will need about 130 hours with the game. It's a big game, brimming with content.