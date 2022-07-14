Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Port of Early PS5 Exclusive

A new leak has seemingly revealed that an early PS5 exclusive is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch, and coming to the Switch family of consoles soon. When the PS5 was released, it was released alongside two big exclusives Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls. A year later, this was bolstered by Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. So far this year, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7. Next up is God of War Ragnarok. These are the major PlayStation exclusives so far. There have been others though, like Oddworld: Soulstorm, which eventually came to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but was a console exclusive at release for the PS4 and PS5.

The game was released on April 6, 2021, and as you may remember, it was made available via PlayStation Plus at the time. As noted, it eventually came to Xbox consoles and now it looks Switch bound. There's been no announcement of a Switch port or even a hint at one, but a Dutch retailer recently listed the game for Switch before taking said listing down. Of course, just because a retailer lists a game doesn't mean it confirms said game or said port, however, it's usually what it means. Not only does it point towards the existence of the the port, but it suggests it could be bother revealed and released soon.

"As 300 freshly liberated slaves celebrate their escape from the industrial megacomplex of RuptureFarms, a new menace rises. They will soon discover that, although their physical bonds were broken, they are far from free," reads an official blurb about the game. " Join the revolution as you guide their savior, Abe, on an almost impossible journey to uncover the truth behind the generations of disinformation and misleading news that have brainwashed his people. Scavenge for items and craft powerful tools, arm your followers and choose to attack the enemy head on or to take a stealthier approach to unlocking each of the four possible endings to this epic tale. Will Abe find a way to heal his friends and finally win their freedom? What other horrors will they uncover on their deadly journey through dusty canyons, abandoned mines, immense container yards and cavernous train terminals? Is this merely the next step towards liberation or is it really the end of the line? Only you can give them the hope they need to find out."

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this retailer leak nor the speculation it has created. If this changes, we will update the story. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.