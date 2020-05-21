Nintendo Switch Online Adds 4 New SNES and NES Games

✖

Nintendo has added four new SNES and NES games to the Nintendo Switch Online library. More specifically, the service's library is now bigger, courtesy of the following four games: Wild Guns, Panel de Pon, Operation Logic Bomb, and Rygar. The former three titles are the trio of new SNES additions, while the latter most of the four is the single new NES addition. All four games were previously announced for Nintendo Switch Online, but it wasn't until today that the foursome was made available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch and Switch Lite.

With the four new additions, the Nintendo Switch Online library is now over 80 games big. Many of these games are NES titles, but Nintendo is starting to add the SNES games most nostalgic Nintendo gamers care about.

As you may know, Nintendo has been adding games to Nintendo Switch Online in monthly waves, which means we probably won't be seeing any more SNES and NES titles added until at least June.

More games have now been added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collections of games, including Panel de Pon, Rygar, and more!

Below, you can read more about all four games, courtesy of official overviews from Nintendo itself:

Wild Guns: "The Kid gang and their army of robots have taken over! Blast your way through villainous outlaws, diabolical robots and towering, screen-filling bosses. Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of moves to help you survive the firepower headed your way. You’ll need a sharp eye and quick-on-the-draw reflexes to survive on" your own. Or team up with a friend and go out blazing in two-player co-op."

Panel de Pon: "As the stack of puzzle pieces rises, think fast to match panels and set off cascading chain reactions and combos. You’ll have to make strategic choices quickly to counteract the relentless competitor attacks from above. A selection of single-player and two-player modes and options provides escalating action and zippy fun. This title originally launched for the Super Famicom in 1995, but this is the first time this version of the game will be available in the U.S. Though this title was never translated into English, it may seem familiar!"

Operation Logic Bomb: "Agent Logan has been fitted with bioelectronic implants that grant him superior strength, reflexes, and analytical abilities. He’s been charged with a mission to save the Subspace Particle Transfer Project. Now it’s up to him to infiltrate, neutralize the intruders and rescue the scientists in a top-down shooter with giant bosses and frenzied action that doesn’t let up."

Rygar: "An old legend proclaimed, When the peaceful land is covered with evil spirits, a brave soldier will be brought to life from the dead. Luckily, Rygar, the mythical hero from Argus, has arrived in order to defeat the evil king Ligar and his army of dangerous beasts. Join forces with Rygar for a hybrid action-adventure game with a distinct blend of platforming and role-playing elements!"

