New Nintendo Switch OLED Bundle Reportedly Releasing Soon

To coincide with the upcoming holiday season, it sounds like Nintendo may look to soon release a new bundle for its Switch OLED console. At least a couple of times a year, Nintendo tends to release Switch bundles of various sorts. These packages tend to contain an additional game (one that has often been recently released) and sometimes a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Now, to close out 2023, it looks like those who may be in the market for a Switch will have one new option available to them.

According to a new report from Dealabs, Nintendo's latest bundle will contain its Switch OLED console that will come with a download voucher for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additionally, this pack will come with a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which will allow buyers to test out Nintendo's service for a brief period of time. As for its cost and launch date, this bundle is said to arrive on November 20, 2023, and will cost the Switch OLED's usual fare of $349.99.

As mentioned, the potential existence of this bundle makes a ton of sense given that Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, will fall on November 24. With this in mind, Nintendo clearly wants to get a new Switch option on the market to entice buyers this holiday season. By all accounts, this also seems to be one of the best Switch bundles available as it would save purchasers roughly $70 compared to if they tried to buy all of these items separately. Again, Nintendo itself hasn't confirmed that this Switch package will even be arriving this coming month, but if it is, we'll likely learn more about it in an official capacity soon.

