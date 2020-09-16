Nintendo Switch Online Reveals September's Free SNES and NES Games

✖

Nintendo has announced it will be updating the Nintendo Switch Online catalog for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite on September 23 with four new games, or more specifically, three new SNES games and one NES game. And to accompany this announcement, Nintendo has also released a new trailer highlighting all four games and the nostalgia that will be pumping through the veins of all subscribers come next week.

As always, all four of these games will be free to play as much as you want, as long as you have an active subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. If you don't have a subscription, you can get one at any time and enjoy these games once added. However, if you let your subscription lapse, your access to these games will disappear.

As you may know, if you're a subscriber -- which costs $20 a year -- the service already has most of the NES games you'd want to play, so that's why most months Nintendo is adding more SNES and NES games.

Below, you read more about all four games, courtesy of Nintendo:

SNES Games:

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest p Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong’s Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!

Mario’s Super Picross: Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here.

The Peace Keepers: The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

NES

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team – In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts, and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.

