Nintendo Switch Online Gets Two of the Most Underrated GBA RPGs of All Time

Nintendo Switch Online users have lengthy wishlists of all the Game Boy Advance games and other classics they'd like to see playable through the Nintendo Switch subscription service, and every now and then, Nintendo crosses games off those lists by adding them. While longtime Pokemon fans are still waiting on some of the classic Pokemon games from earlier in the series to drop on Nintendo Switch Online, subscribers got two games this week that they may not have even known they needed. Those two games are Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age which are role-playing games from the Game Boy Advance era that still don't get talked about nearly enough.

If you never played them before or you remember them fondly and want to revisit them, now's the time to do so. Nintendo typically drops Nintendo Switch Online games on Thursdays, and it did just so yesterday by announcing that Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age would both be available via Nintendo Switch Online immediately. The only catch is the usual one with GBA games in that you'll need the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to play them.

Keep in mind that these two GBA games were played on a much smaller screen before, so like others from that handheld console, they may not be quite as pretty as you remember them. The gameplay, however, definitely holds up with dungeons and Djinn to conquer across the first game and its sequel.

Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age Come to Nintendo Switch Online

It probably goes without saying, but you should play Golden Sun first before playing Golden Sun: The Lost Age. The latter picks up right where the first game leaves off, so you'll be adrift in a sea of stories and mechanics if you don't start with Golden Sun. They're surprisingly difficult at times with plenty of RPG team-building mechanics at play to please those bent on optimizing their parties as much as possible, and the art styles will stir up all the nostalgia the GBA portion of Nintendo Switch online is known for.

More on each of those games can be found below for those who never played them (or never made it to Golden Sun: The Lost Age) alongside a trailer for them released by Nintendo when they were announced for Nintendo Switch Online.

Two epic adventures dawn…



Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/17! pic.twitter.com/d3Y5Lx5RX0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2024

Golden Sun

"Evil is slowly covering the world. Forces of darkness are pursuing the lost art of Alchemy, and the fate of mankind hangs in the balance. You and your companions, armed with weapons, Psynergy magic, and a host of elemental creatures, must return peace to the world. Golden Sun is an epic role-playing game with an engrossing story, set in a massive world. Gather the elemental Djinn – fire, water, wind and earth – and combine them in unique ways to produce awesome magical effects."

Golden Sun: The Lost Age

"Return to the world of Weyard, and see the other side of the story, in the sequel to the hit Game Boy Advance RPG. Golden Sun: The Lost Age follows Felix and his crew's mission to restore Alchemy to the world; a potential catastrophe that the original game's characters were trying to prevent. As a new band of adventurers, unleash new Summon spells and employ powerful Djinn elemental spirits. Plus – if you completed Golden Sun you can transfer data to the sequel via password to unlock items, stats and more!"