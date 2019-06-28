Nintendo Teases Expanding Switch Online Library Beyond NES Games

Nintendo may expand Nintendo Switch Online‘s retro games offering beyond just Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) games, or, at the very least, it’s considering it. At the moment, subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online have access to a constantly updating library of NES games, which can be accessed as long as they stay subscribed to the service. However, for now, it’s only NES games. There’s no SNES or Nintendo 64 or GameCube games, despite considerable demand for all three. People want to know when and if Nintendo will expand in this area, and that’s exactly what Nintendo was asked by one of its shareholders recently. And according to Shuntaro Furukawa, the president of Nintendo, the company is looking into this, but obviously has no information to divulge.

“At this place we cannot tell new information about future classic hardware among others, but we are thinking about providing an extension of the online service which is currently providing Famicom [NES] software, as well as other methods of providing them,” said Furukawa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, there’s a pretty big tease at what the future holds for the service, but for now, Nintendo has nothing to announce. However, it sounds like that will change sometime in the future.

Furukawa also acknowledged that there’s many “opinions” about older Nintendo titles, suggesting he knows many want to play them, and depending on the person, has certain titles in mind. For example, depending on your age, when you think of classic Nintendo you may think of the SNES or GameCube. I personally think of the N64, though SNES and GameCube games would be great additions to the service. And, that said, if Nintendo does expand the offering — and it sounds like it will — it will probably be with SNES games, at least at first.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo is keeping its cards close to its chest, but it looks like it may reveal its hand sooner rather than later. When it does, what do you hope it reveals? SNES games? GameCube? Nintendo 64? Where should Nintendo expand first? Sound off in the comments or let me know over on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_.

Thanks, VCG.