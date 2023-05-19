Nintendo Switch Online Surprises Zelda Fans With New Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online has a new surprise for Zelda fans enjoying The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the second freebie in as many weeks. It seems like every Switch owner is currently knee-deep in the Breath of the Wild sequel. And with how long the game is, and how packed full of content it is, we don't expect this to change anytime soon. That said, if you're enjoying Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch, then you may be interested in some new and free icons released for the game for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, or some subscribers at least. If you're just a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscriber without the Expansion Pack, there are no new icons for you.

If you have deja-vu, it's because this is the second wave of icons. The first wave of icons, which are no longer available, were released last week. Like the previous wave, this second wave is only available to download for a limited time, or, to be more specific, for a week. Come next Thursday, May 25, the icons will vanish. And unlike the first wave, this is the final wave for the game, at least for the foreseeable future.

As always, you will need to redeem Platinum Points to snag any of these icons, with prices varying from five to ten Platinum Points, depending on which you're trying to claim. Once claimed, they are yours to keep whether or not you maintain an active subscription.

(Photo: Nintendo)

It's possible these icons, or at least some of them, will be re-released in the future, but this isn't common. What's more common, at least so far, is for icons to come, leave, and never return. In other words, be sure to claim any you're interested in or even potentially interested in as you will likely never get another chance.

Nintendo Switch Online is available, as noted, in two different forms. The standard subscription runs at $20 a year. The Expansion Pack tier runs at $50 a year. This is obivously more than double the standard tier, but still cheaper that similar subscriptions such as PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold.