Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Zelda Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with a new freebie for the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is available worldwide as of today. Unfortunately, the freebie has not been offered to every subscriber as it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service. Most Switch users subscribe to the premium tier of Switch Online for access to legacy games from legacy platforms only available with a subscription to it, such as Game Boy Advance and N64 games. That said, there is more to the Expansion Pack than just access to additional Nintendo games from yesteryear. There are a variety of other smaller perks, like additional profile icons. To this end, new profile icons -- including ones for both Link and Zelda -- have been released and they allow subscribers to rep the new Zelda game.

More specifically, there are new characters, frames, and backgrounds for Expansion Pack subscribers to check out, with each running at ten or five platinum points, depending on the item in question. And that's it. Once redeemed, the icons are yours to keep even if your subscription lapses.

If none of the wave one icons pictured below tickle your fancy, there will be a new wave of icons -- also pictured below -- releasing next Thursday. That said, these will be the only two waves, and once they are gone the chance to claim any or all will also be gone. This first wave will expire next Thursday, May 18, and the second wave will expire the following Thursday, May 25. Sometimes icons are brought back in the future, but it's a rare occurence and nothing something to count on.

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Online on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED runs at $20, which nets a 12-month subscription. This is the pricing for the base tier. To get the aforementioned Expansion Pack tier you will need to fork over an additional $30 a year. For those not blessed with the quick maths, a 12-month subscription of the Expansion Pack tier runs at $50.

For more coverage on Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo Switch, and everything else under the Nintendo umbrella -- including not just the latest official news, offers, and deals, but the latest unoffivial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of these new profile icons.