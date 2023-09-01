Nintendo Switch Online Gets Final Free Zelda Download

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new, free The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom download, but only for a limited time. The primary reasons anyone is subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online is to access the retro games collection that comes with it, which includes games from NES, SNES, N64, and other hardware from yesteryear. The secondary reason is to play online games. You could argue the tertiary reason is to use cloud saves. What you can't argue is that anyone subscribes to Nintendo Switch Online for the free profile icons, but they are a nice additional freebie. To this end, the final wave of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom profile icons are now available.

Back in May, Nintendo released two waves of profile icons for the game. Then, in August it started releasing a second set across four waves. The final wave released yesterday and is available until September 7, aka next Thursday. Like previous icons, some cost 10 Platinum Points to redeem, while others cost 5 Platinum Points. Once redeemed, they are yours to keep regardless of whether or not you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, but you need to act in the aforementioned window of time. Once these icons are gone, they are gone. Meanwhile, if you're not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, you can't access these icons in any capacity.

Unlike some profile icons, it does not appear these are locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of Nintendo Switch Online. In other words, you don't need to the fancy version of Nintendo Switch Online to redeem any of the icons below.

(Photo: Nintendo)

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a remarkable and breathtaking experience that builds upon one of the best games ever made," reads the opening of our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. "With a deeper story and a more fully formed world, Tears of the Kingdom addresses some of the criticisms of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild while showcasing even more of this fantastic and unique version of Hyrule. Players will lose themselves in the sheer magnitude of Tears of the Kingdom and its surprising additions, while being encouraged to innovate using the new mechanics to find unique solutions to the many problems presented in the game."