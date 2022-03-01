Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Missions & Rewards System

Nintendo’s giving its Nintendo Switch users an extra incentive to play their games with a new “Missions & Rewards” system that consists of exactly that: Missions, and then rewards. The rewards players receive for completing various tasks consist of Platinum Points which can then be redeemed for various other prizes through Nintendo’s pre-existing rewards portal. Like most of Nintendo’s extra features, however, this new Missions & Rewards system is limited only to those who are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.

Over on the Nintendo website, there’s a page now that talks about this system and what kinds of missions players might see through their Nintendo Switch Online app within the console itself. The good news about these missions is that they don’t appear to be ones that’ll send players on challenging quests by asking them to do things like catch a certain Pokemon within a certain amount of time. Instead, the ones shown in the example image include things like “Play Software That Supports Online Play” and “Play Game Trials Software.” There’s also one for using the Nintendo Switch Online application at least once per week, presumably to guide users towards the app to see what’s new, what’s released, and what’s worth looking into.

The missions shown there reward players with various amounts of Platinum Points. Some give out 30 points while others seem to go as high as 100, and none of the tasks seem like they’d take up much time, so you can earn quite a few points quickly. Nintendo Switch users will recall that these Platinum Points aren’t quite as valuable as Gold Points since the former is used for digital and sometimes physical collectibles while the latter is used to discount purchases. Platinum Points still have plenty of uses, however, including a new feature where players can purchase different icons for their user profiles.

“One of the new features in the latest update for the Nintendo Switch Online app is the ability to redeem Platinum Points for elements for your user icon,” Nintendo said about the new feature released this week. “You can get frames, characters, or background elements to create your own user icon that can be seen by other Nintendo Switch players when you’re online. Each month will have a different theme and icon elements will be refreshed each week, so be sure to check the Nintendo Switch Online app on your Nintendo Switch system so you don’t miss any!”

Nintendo’s new Missions & Rewards program is live now for those subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online.