Nintendo Switch Sports Free Update to Add New Features

Nintendo has announced that a new free update for Nintendo Switch Sports, which launched earlier this year for (as the name implies) the Nintendo Switch, is set to release next week on July 26th. The Nintendo Switch Sports update will add several new features to the title, including more support for the game's Leg Strap accessory.

More specifically, in 4-on-4 and 1-on-1 Soccer matches, players will be able to use both a Joy-Con controller and Leg Strap accessory together in order to translate actual, physical leg motions to in-game movements. "Use a kicking motion in real life and the game will transform your movements into in-game actions," Nintendo's official announcement reads in part. "Likewise, you can also move your hands, just like you're jogging in place, to dash in the game. If you play this way, your in-game kicks will be more powerful."

Get a kick out of this! On 7/26, a free update for #NintendoSwitchSports adds new features, like the ability to use the Leg Strap accessory in Four-on-Four and One-on-One Soccer matches, new Volleyball moves, and more!https://t.co/sEl5QcPipM pic.twitter.com/8PQyhvWxft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 22, 2022

Additionally, the new update brings new moves to Volleyball with the Slide Attack and Rocket Serve. And there are two new ranks in the video game's Pro League online play: the new S rank and "∞ Rank." While any free update is good news, it seems relatively slight in the grand scheme of things.

Which seems to overall be in line with Nintendo Switch Sports in general. "This time around, players can select from Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton," our own review from earlier this year reads. "It's a good variety, but the biggest problem with Nintendo Switch Sports is that it feels bare bones. With Wii Sports, it was easy to ignore it, because it was a pack-in game. However, the $50 MSRP for Nintendo Switch Sports makes it a little tougher to overlook a lack of content."

As noted above, the new free update for Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release on July 26th. As the name of the video game implies, Nintendo Switch Sports is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo's sports title right here.

