Nintendo Switch Stealth Drops Two New Games

During today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, a pair of new games were stealth released on the Nintendo Switch eShop. The two games in question are pretty notable based on their developers, and should be exciting news for some fans. From Sonic Mania developer Evening Star, there's Penny's Big Breakaway, a game that was first announced in a Nintendo Direct last year. From Pokemon developer Game Freak, there's Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, a game that first released on Nintendo 3DS back in 2013. The game was released on Apple Arcade last year, and has finally made its way to Switch.

Penny's Big Breakaway

For those unfamiliar with Penny's Big Breakaway, the game is a 3D platformer starring titular protagonist Penny. The character uses a yo-yo as her signature weapon, which allows her to swing through the game's vibrant worlds while also using it to take down her opponents. The yo-yo starts out as an inanimate object, but it gains life at the start of the game, becoming Penny's new partner. Together, the two will have to take down the villainous Eddie the Emperor and his penguin army.

From everything shown so far, Penny's Big Breakaway seems to be a tribute to 3D platformers popularized in the N64 era, such as Super Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie. Following the release of Sonic Mania, Christian Whitehead and other members of the team formed the studio Evening Star. Technically speaking, Penny's Big Breakaway is the studio's first game since the team was formed, and it will be interesting to see whether the game can reach the same lofty heights as Sonic Mania!

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

While Game Freak is best known for its work on the Pokemon series, the studio will occasionally work on something else entirely. In the past, these projects have been pretty unique, including games like Giga Wrecker and HarmoKnight. Pocket Card Jockey is no exception, as the game mixes horse racing and the card game golf. As players perform better in the card game, their horse does better in its races. It might sound like a strange mash-up, but the game has been well-received by reviewers over the years, and fans have been requesting to see it on Switch for over a year now. For those that missed the game on 3DS or Apple Arcade, this release should be the perfect opportunity to see what else Game Freak is capable of!

