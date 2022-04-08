The Best Sonic the Hedgehog Games to Play After Watching Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is now in theaters, and those new to the series might be wondering which Sonic games are easily accessible on modern platforms and which of these games are worth playing. The first Sonic the Hedgehog released on Sega Genesis more than 30 years ago, and the Blue Blur has starred in countless games since. Some of those games are quite good while others are best left forgotten. We’ve compiled a list of the very best games to feature Sonic, while also pointing you to the platforms you can find each game on.

Some of the games on this list are older while some of them are much more recent, but the most important part is that all of them are available on modern platforms in some capacity. Whether you own a Nintendo Switch, a PlayStation, an Xbox, or a PC, you’ll notice at least a few of these games are easily available to find, purchase, and play. What’s even better is that there’s also a strong variety, depending on what type of Sonic game you’re looking for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep reading to see the best Sonic games currently available!

Sonic Mania

It’s rare to find a Sonic game that most of the fan base agrees on, but Sonic Mania is one of the most universally loved games to ever feature the character. Released in 2016, Sonic Mania takes the 2D gameplay that popularized the original Sega Genesis games, while adding a number of modern touches. These include the ability to save, multiple playable characters, and a really sharp presentation. Fans will have to debate for themselves whether Sonic Mania is truly the best Sonic game overall, but there’s no question that it ranks towards the top.

Available on: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog’s sophomore outing first appeared on the Sega Genesis in 1992, but 30 years later, it still holds up as one of the character’s best games. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 starts out similar to the original game, but it features a number of improvements. The most notable of these, and the one that puts it on this list over the original Sonic the Hedgehog, is the spin dash move. Since 1992, the spin dash has become a staple of every 2D Sonic game, and it’s hard to go back to the original once you’ve played later Sonic games.

Beyond that, Sonic 2 also introduced players to Miles “Tails” Prower, Sonic’s plucky sidekick. With strong level design, gorgeous visuals, and a great soundtrack, Sonic 2 is a must-play game. It’s also one of the easiest Sonic games to find digitally. In fact, there are no less than three ways to play it on Nintendo Switch. The best of these is Sega Ages: Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which includes Knuckles as a playable character.

Available on: PlayStation (via Sega Genesis Classics), Xbox, Steam, Nintendo Switch

Sonic Colors Ultimate

Originally released on Nintendo Wii back in 2010, Sonic Colors was quickly embraced as one of the best 3D Sonic games ever. A remastered version was released last year for modern platforms, adding a number of new features, including some nods to the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. It’s worth noting that the game apparently suffered from some issues at launch on Nintendo Switch, but it appears those have been fixed through patches.You can check out our review of the PlayStation 4 version right here.

Available on: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

When Sonic first debuted, Sega positioned its mascot as the ultimate rival for Mario. These days, Nintendo and Sega have buried the hatchet, and Sonic has been a Smash Bros. staple since 2008. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues that proud tradition, and the game features a lot of content centered on Sonic. There are multiple Sonic-inspired stages, a number of music tracks, and cameo appearances by characters like Tails and Knuckles. It might not technically be a Sonic game, but director Masahiro Sakurai and the game’s development team have stuffed it full of things for Hedgehog fans to love.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Sonic CD

First released for the Sega CD in 1993, Sonic CD used the improved hardware in a number of interesting ways. The game features a stunning soundtrack, beautiful 2D visuals, and a time-travel mechanic that gives it a distinctive hook. The game is also responsible for introducing two major Sonic characters: Amy Rose and Metal Sonic. The game was ported to Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2011 by Christian Whitehead who would later go on to develop Sonic Mania. This version includes a number of extras including Tails as a playable character. The Xbox 360 version is available for download on all current Xbox platforms, but PlayStation and Nintendo fans will have to wait until later this year, when Sonic CD is included as part of Sonic Origins Collection.

Available on: Xbox, Steam

Sonic Generations

Some Sonic fans prefer 2D games. Others prefer 3D. Sonic Generations had the audacity to ask “why not both?” Like Sonic CD, the storyline in Sonic Generations centers on time travel, only this time around, it results in two distinct versions of Sega’s hedgehog! “Classic” Sonic’s stages feature 2D gameplay with stunning modern visuals, while “Modern” Sonic stages offer some of the best 3D stages the series has ever seen. The game came out back in 2011, but it received a major update on Xbox Series X last year, improving the visuals, and boosting its performance to 60fps. Fans can download it from the Microsoft Store or play an Xbox 360 copy through backwards compatibility.

Available on: Xbox, Steam

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Very few kart racing games can compete with Mario Kart, but Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed comes pretty close. The game also features a number of iconic Sega characters from titles like Skies of Arcadia, Super Monkey Ball, and Crazy Taxi. Like Sonic Generations, this one also got an improvement on Xbox Series X last year, much to the delight of Sonic fans.

Available on: Xbox, Steam