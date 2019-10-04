Nintendo Switch Is Getting an Official Stylus

Nintendo is finally releasing an official Nintendo Switch stylus, but there’s a catch: it’s only releasing it in Japan, at least for now. There’s a good chance the product will make its way to other markets eventually, but for now, if you want an official stylus for your Switch, you will have to import it. As you may know, this is the second stylus Nintendo has released for the Switch, but the first one was Super Mario Maker 2-themed, and only released in Europe. In other words, there’s still no official stylus in North America, leaving Nintendo Switch owners in the region no option than to import one or buy a third-party stylus.

In USD, the Stylus costs about $8, and is set to release later this year on December 27. The design of it is pretty simple: it’s the same dark grey color of the default Nintendo Switch. Looking through the listing — which you can find right here — there doesn’t appear to be anything extra to it. In other words, it’s a basic ol’ stylus.

As you may know, there isn’t a ton of games on the system with touch-screen functionality, especially coming from Nintendo itself. That said, the fact that Nintendo hasn’t mass-produced one for the global market is a bit odd given how much demand there is. If it were to make special ones for its different franchises and characters, I’m sure they would sell like hotcakes. Heck, I would buy a Waluigi one, and I don’t think I’ll ever need a stylus for my Switch.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced a new Brain Age game is coming, but right now it’s only in Japan. It was during this announcement that it revealed the new stylus. So, presumably, if the game comes west, which it most likely will, then the stylus should follow.

