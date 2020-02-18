Witcher 3 Nintendo Switch Patch Adds Cross-Save and Graphics Updates

A new patch for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch appears to be rolling out today, and with it comes some pretty major changes for the popular video game. In addition to some more broad graphical updates, including a variety of different options for folks to fiddle with, the Switch version of CD Projekt Red‘s biggest video game now apparently includes cross-save functionality.

Update 3.6, by all accounts, adds a “Cloud Saves” option to the main menu on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch. This allows folks to import saves from Steam or GOG.com into the mobile version of the video game. (It would appear that, at this time, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players are out of luck.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assuming everything works as intended, PC players that also have the Nintendo Switch version of the game, and connect all of the right accounts, will be able to bring their previously computer-bound Witcher 3 saves out on the road. There’s some conflicting information out there as to whether these cloud saves go both ways, and seemingly no official word from CD Projekt Red or Saber Interactive as of yet, but it’s hard to imagine why they wouldn’t.

You can take a look at a before-and-after image using the new graphics options below:

New patch for Witcher 3 on Switch offers cross-save functionality (import your Steam/GOG saves), improved graphics and new graphics optionshttps://t.co/ogYSkRLGFG Left: old

Right: new pic.twitter.com/anjj4quoNK — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 18, 2020

What do you think of the new The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt patch on Nintendo Switch? Are you excited to transfer over your PC saves? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch (currently on Amazon for $49.99 – 17% off). Update 3.6 appears to be rolling out worldwide now. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest mainline Witcher video game right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.