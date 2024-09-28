Nintendo Releasing Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Freebie

Nintendo are releasing a Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom freebie soon. This week, the latest Zelda game was released by Nintendo. And while it has some issues potential players should know about before buying, it is by and large another hit for Nintendo. How well the game will end up selling, remains to be seen, but its 86 on Metacritic is a strong return for the Nintendo Switch exclusives.

Of course, with an IP as iconic and nostalgic as Zelda, it is hard to go wrong. Characters like Link and Zelda are some of the most well-known characters not just in gaming, but entertainment as a whole. This is evident not just by how successful the games are, but the success beyond gaming. For example, Zelda merchandise is some of the more popular Nintendo merchandise. And the latest Zelda merchandise is set to be free.

More specifically, Nintendo has revealed that it will soon release a Wanted Poster Tote Bag, complete with a Zelda design, via My Nintendo North America. And all Nintendo fans will need to claim it for free is to redeem 1,200 Platinum Points. When exactly this will be released, and how much stock there is of it, remains to be seen. Nintendo notes it is coming soon, but that is all it notes.

