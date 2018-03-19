Nintendo’s Waluigi Gets His Own Avengers: Infinity War Poster

With Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War set to release in theaters in just a few weeks, fans are going nuts for the forthcoming film, and even going as far as to do a few modifications to the official poster. We’ve seen quite a few now, including one that features all Hawkeye for some reason.

That said, a superfan by the name of Chris decided to do his own thing with it, producing an Avengers: Infinity War (or, in this case, Infinity Wah) poster that focuses on a character that’s not even in the movie – but now we kind of wish he was, just for the sake of novelty.

That’s because the poster features none other than Waluigi, the “evil” variation of Luigi that’s been including with a number of Nintendo’s sports and party games over the years. Chris’ made-up poster includes various Waluigis in different poses, while a larger Wario, acting as Thanos (we’re guessing) looms in the background.

It’s actually a pretty cool take on the Avengers poster, with various appearances by Waluigi doing different things, from laughing at his adversary to showing a freaked-out look when spotting Wario to looking, well, angry for the most part in the others.

You can check out the poster in the tweet below. Obviously it’s a Photoshop thing, so you likely won’t be able to order any sort of print. But…you could always print it out and set it up at your desk or something. Especially if you live and breathe Waluigi, like no many Nintendo fans already do.

Waluigi doesn’t have his own game yet, sadly, but he’s likely to be featured in the cast of the forthcoming Mario Tennis Aces, which will release this summer for Nintendo Switch. The game promises to bring a huge group of characters to the fold, and Wario and Waluigi are sure to be in there somewhere.

For now, well, gaze upon the amazing poster and wonder what other Mario characters deserve their own Avengers poster. Toad, perhaps?

