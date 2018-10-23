‘No Man’s Sky’ Gets Eerie With ‘The Abyss’ DLC

Ever since the team over at Hello Games debuted their revamped No Man’s Sky NEXT title, players have been amped to join in on the space exploration fun. Now the studio is gearing up for even more content with the recent reveal of The Abyss on their official website.

The team didn’t fully reveal the upcoming DLC other than with a cryptic, “it focuses on some of the eerie elements of No Man’s Sky, in keeping up with the theme of this season” so what it will actual bring is still a complete mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This update will be free for all existing players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. In addition to the newly announced content, the team also reflected a bit back on the journey thus far with all of the new features:

“Over the months since release we have been adding new free content, community missions and improvements to No Man’s Sky every week. From small features like allowing players to customise body shape, to large gameplay additions like the Pilgrim motorbike, and companion features such as addition of discovery leaderboards to the Galactic Atlas, allowing the community to track progress between factions.

We have enjoyed posting weekly development updates and highlighting some of what players are up to in our game. It’s so gratifying, and often quite touching, to see how No Man’s Sky and the community have grown and evolved.”

No Man’s Sky is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Thoughts on all of the revisions and their rep turnaround? Sound off in the comment section below!

For more about the game itself:

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”