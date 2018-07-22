No Man’s Sky NEXT to Have Weekly Updates Post-Launch, No “Loot Box Things”

The team over at Hello Games is looking to relaunch their No Man’s Sky title to the expectations that gamers had when it first launched. After taking in all of the feedback, the critique, and yes – even the death threats, the team has brought back the space adventure in the best way possible with NEXT. Not only with the new and improved title feature the multiplayer and co-op options that many craved, but will also be releasing weekly updates to keep players enthralled.

These updates include weekly challenges that will be presented to players in the form of missions, offering a way for players to earn sweet, sweet rewards. Don’t worry, online fam, these aren’t loot boxes as Creator Sean Murray stressed to IGN that this isn’t a “loot box thing” or a “microtransaction thing” – everything will be 100% free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Free alongside other content drops that are expected to roll out regularly. It seems that this is the revival we’ve all been waiting for, and it’s great to see the passionate team make such a turn around for their project. The massively (and we mean massively) open-universe game received record-breaking negative reviews when it first hit shelves, which prompted waves of negative feedback, threats, and even a temporary dev communication shut down. Luckily, the crew at Hello dusted off their knees and got to work and now, it’s a game many are excited for again!

According to Hello Games, “You’ll be able to explore the universe with a small group of friends, or bump into random travelers. You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive. Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players. Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies. Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

That’s always been the potential I think everyone could see in what we were making, it’s been a lot of hard work, but thanks to the team and the community we are so glad to finally able to make it a reality.”

Luckily, No Man’s Sky NEXT seems to be exactly what we wanted and will be launching on July 24th. We’re honestly excited for the next step and you should definitely check it out right here!