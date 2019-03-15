‘No Man’s Sky’ Reveals Huge New Multiplayer Experience With ‘Beyond’

No one has done a turnaround quite like No Man’s Sky. Following their NEXT update that went live last year, attitudes about the Hello Games title made a dramatic shift for the better, but that’s just the start. Today, the studio has revealed another new update — free for existing owners of the game — that promises to “bring players together like never before.” Get ready for even more adventure, because No Man’s Sky: Beyond is making its way to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this Summer.

According to the studio, “Beyond’s multiplayer experience will change the way players come together and offer radical new ways to explore the universe. However, it will not require a subscription, will not contain micro-transactions and will be completely free for all existing players.”

Hello Games’ Sean Murray added, “We are excited to announce that Beyond will contain those three major updates rolled into one larger free release. The first component of Beyond we are announcing today is No Man’s Sky Online.

“No Man’s Sky Online includes a radical new social and multiplayer experience which empowers players everywhere in the universe to meet and play together. Whilst this brings people together like never before, and has many recognisable online elements, we don’t consider No Man’s Sky to be an MMO – it won’t require a subscription, won’t contain microtransactions, and will be free for all existing players.”

But it won’t just be just for Multiplayer for those like me that like to fly solo. There will be even more content reveals in the coming months, but for now it’s going to be kept under wraps until the team is ready to show off more about what Beyond will have to offer.

For more about the base game itself:

“Inspired by the adventure and imagination that we love from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action.

In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens, and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again.”

