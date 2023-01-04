Nvidia Confirms GeForce Now Game Streaming is Coming to A Bunch of Cars

Nvidia has confirmed that a bunch of cars will be able to take advantage of its GeForce Now streaming service in the near future. As of recently, select Tesla models have been able to take advantage of Steam and play massive AAA games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. Of course, you need about $100,000 to be able to take advantage of this incredibly luxurious feature and it may just make more sense to get a Steam Deck at that point if that's the main reason that interests you in the car. However, you'll soon be able to play a bunch of AAA games on other cars in the near future.

As confirmed at CES, Nvidia will be bringing its GeForce Now streaming service to a variety of car brands including BYD, Polestar, and Hyundai Motor Group (includes Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis) in the future. This will allow drivers and front passengers to play over a thousand games, including top of the line AAA titles, while parked or charging their vehicle. Vehicles with rear seat screens will also have access to GeForce Now streaming even when the car is driving, so kids or other passengers in the back can pass the time. As of right now, it's unclear when this feature will be added to the aforementioned vehicles, but it is on the way.

"We are excited to offer our customers the best in technology, comfort, design from BYD and now the latest in gaming through NVIDIA GeForce NOW high-performance cloud gaming service," said Stella Li Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD America. "The experience of driving our cars is becoming increasingly sophisticated, entertaining and sustainable."

Given the brands that are supporting this, it seems like it will be a feature that is exclusive to electric cars. Of course, you probably wouldn't have much reason to sit in your car and play a game if you own a gas-powered car. However, if you have to charge for 30 minutes, it gives you time to make progress in your favorite games.

Do you see yourself using Nvidia's GeForce Now service in your car? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T The Verge]