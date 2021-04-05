Oddworld: Soulstorm Developers Reveal Troublesome Bug Prior to Release

✖

Oddworld: Soulstorm is finally set to be released tomorrow after first being announced all the way back in 2016. The recreation of Oddworld: Abe's Exodus has been anticipated by many fans for quite some time, but it seems as though a rather problematic bug has been discovered by the title's developers right before launch. While the error has mostly been rectified at this point, traces of it do seem to remain on the PlayStation 4 iteration.

Detailed on social media this afternoon, the team behind Oddworld: Soulstorm explained that it had found a bug in the game at the last minute that could potentially wipe out save data. After working through the holiday weekend, however, those at Oddworld Inhabitants said they were able to patch the latest version of Soulstorm prior to it being released for fans. That being said, the game might not be fixed entirely.

We have a quick update for you all. Last week, we found a late-stage game freeze bug that was wiping out game save data. It was rare and hard to reproduce and we were concerned we would miss launch day. But we got it fixed and patched to the game on Easter Sunday. — Oddworld (@OddworldInc) April 5, 2021

The studio explained that versions of Oddworld: Soulstorm on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro still have some issues with this bug. Fortunately, your save data won't be wiped out entirely any longer, but if you do come across it, the game will likely kick you back to the console dashboard. "You will pick back up where you left off with all your game save data intact," the Oddworld team ensured those who may be looking to play the game. "This is an embarrassing bug for us. We worked over the Easter holiday and are continuing to work feverishly to get all remnants of it patched ASAP."

In an age where video game bugs are perhaps a bit too common, it's incredibly refreshing to see Oddworld Inhabitants talking about this issue in such a face-forward manner. It's something that I'm sure many fans appreciate. Not to mention, the fact that the studio was willing to put in so much hard work over a holiday weekend to ensure that this save corruption bug wouldn't be a problem for too many players shows how much they care.

On the positive side of things, if you do come across this error that boots you back to the PS4 dashboard, Oddworld Inhabitants says that should be the only time it occurs. After that time, the rest of your Oddworld: Soulstorm experience should hopefully be smooth sailing.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is slated to finally release tomorrow and will be coming to PS4, PS5, and PC at launch. In addition, those who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus can download the game for free as part of April's lineup.