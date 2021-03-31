PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2021 Revealed

Sony has revealed the free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be getting, for free, for the month of April. During the month of April, all PS4 and PS5 players will be able to download nine different games for free, with no PlayStation Plus required. For those that do boast a PlayStation Plus subscription, the following games will also be free: Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. In other words, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can download over a dozen of free games over the next few weeks, which will go a long way in a month pretty light on noteworthy releases.

Ahead of today's announcement, subscribers knew Oddworld Soulstorm would be free for PS5 users because Sony announced as much during its most recent PlayStation State of Play. However, the other new games come as a surprise. That said, they aren't available to download yet. What are available to download are March's free games: Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, Farpoint, and Destruction AllStars.

As for next month's free games, there are some caveats, though nothing out of the ordinary. As always, the games will only be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers and they will only be available to download as free games for a limited time, or more specifically until the following month, minus Oddworld: Soulstorm, which will be free to download until June.

Further, once downloaded, they are yours to keep and play as you please. However, if your subscription to PlayStation Plus lapses, you will lose access to all of these games -- and every other game downloaded for free through the service -- until you renew your subscription.

PlayStation Plus is available on PS4, PS5, and other modern PlayStation devices, with a one-year subscription running at $60.

