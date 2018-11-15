The Official ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Ugly Christmas Sweater Is Here

Earlier this month we unveiled the best ugly Christmas sweater options for 2018. It included designs for Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Rick and Morty, and much more. Now you can add this official Dungeons & Dragons sweater to that list.

The 100% acrylic black, red, and white Fair Isle pattern includes d20s, polearms, staves, and the ampersand D&D logo on the front. Ready to make your game nights more festive? You can order one of the sweaters right here in sizes S to 3XL for $49.99 with free shipping while they last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you know someone that wants to get into D&D, let them know that there are some massive deals happening right now on the Starter Set and core books.

At the moment you can get the Starter Set for only $11.97 on Amazon. Even experienced players will have fun with the adventure, and at this price it’s hard to pass up. The three core D&D books are also on sale: Player’s Handbook (45% off), Monster Manual (45% off), and Dungeon Master’s Guide (47% off).

The Starter Set does a wonderful job of simplifying the rules and making the game approachable to new players so they can dive in and start having fun right away. The set comes with everything a new player needs: five ready-to-play characters, six dice, the adventure book Lost Mine of Phandelver, a rulebook, and a character sheet.

“The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set is your gateway to action-packed stories of the imagination. This box contains the essential rules of the game plus everything you need to play heroic characters on perilous adventures in worlds of fantasy. Explore subterranean labyrinths! Plunder hoards of treasure! Battle legendary monsters!”

• FIVE READY-TO-PLAY CHARACTERS

• SIX DICE

• ONE ADVENTURE BOOK: LOST MINE OF PHANDELVER

• ONE RULEBOOK

• ONE CHARACTER SHEET

“Dungeons & Dragons is the world’s greatest roleplaying game. Created in 1974, D&D transformed gaming culture by blending traditional fantasy with miniatures and wargaming. The main Dungeons & Dragons books are the Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.