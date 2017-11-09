Okami HD Shows Off Stunning Visuals With Three New Trailers

When Okami first released back in 2006, its unique narrative and magical mechanics instantly solidified this adventure as a gaming staple. Because of this, fans were understandably excited to see the beloved artistic venture getting the remaster treatment for the PlayStation 4! With the release being only months away, Capcom has shown off three new trailers to get fans of the glorious adventure of the sun god Amaterasu.

“Once upon a time, there was a small village called Kamiki Village, where everyone from the villagers to the animals, lived in peace and happiness. But then one day, the legendary monster Orochi, came back to life and put an evil curse on the entire area. Everything that had a bit of life, disappeared from the face of the earth, and in their place was left a dreadful, barren wasteland.

​

Orochi’s horrid curse spread all across the land, turning it into a veritable hell on earth, infested with countless monsters roaming the earth. But there was one hope. The majestic, wolf-embodied sun god Amaterasu.

One-hundred years ago, Amaterasu used the godly power of the Celestial Brush, to face Orochi. But their battle consumed them both, causing them to disappear from the world, with Amaterasu losing the thirteen Celestial Brush powers in the process.

Now in the present, Amaterasu stumbles upon a mysterious fairy sprite named Issun, and together they set out on an adventure, as Amaterasu aims to regain the 13 powers of the Celestial brush and defeat Orochi once and for all.”

Three new looks inside what fans can expect:

The above videos show just how much the original title has been revamped for a more modern artist. With its unique art style, powerful story, and lovable characters – it’s no wonder that gamers can’t wait to get their hands on the latest remaster. The different techniques used in the overhaul are apparent in the three latest videos, making the Okami HD title something that gamers both new and old will be able to cherish.

Okami HD will be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC consoles on December 12th, with a Japanese release date slated for December 21st!