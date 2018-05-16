Okami HD for Nintendo Switch Finally Has a Release Date

Though we already knew Okami HD was making its way onto the Nintendo Switch this year, we didn’t know exactly when that was supposed to be. After the stunning reviews of an older fan favourite game through, many were excited to see Amaterasu make her grand leap onto the hybrid console. Now, excitingly enough, we have our official date!

Experience the stunning legend of Okami on Nintendo Switch on August 9th! 🖌 eShop pre-orders are now live. pic.twitter.com/Zme3OATasF — Okami (@OkamiOfficial) May 16, 2018

The official Okami Twitter account shared the good news, including a new video showing off exactly how the port will utilize the Nintendo Switch’s unique controls. The joy-con support is unique to the system itself, but the touch screen interaction gives the power of those brush strokes some extra “ommf.”

When Okami first released back in 2006, it was very clear to gamers that this title was going to be something special – something else entirely. It is one of the many reasons I will never part with my PlayStation 2, it was just that beautiful. From the unique art style that utilises the celestial brush that lets the player literally paint their reality, to the beautiful lore surrounding the storyline – Okami is “one of the greats” that will forever be a staple in gaming history. Now the new generation can experience its magic, now that Okami HD is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, with the Nintendo Switch version coming this August!

I was a huge fan of the original, and Okami was one of the major reasons I would never part with my PlayStation 2. I reviewed the remaster when it first released on console for this generation, and the game did nothing but soar in its majestic nature. You can check out my full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Though this game is easily one of my top games to play since its initial release, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. There were moments where more of a challenge wouldn’t have been amiss, and sometimes the camera mechanics were a bit off. There were also elements added within the game that really served no other purpose outside of storyline fluff, such as the title’s power-ups. Though most games will have players take on side quests to gain favor with various NPCs while increasing in power – this aspect in Okami HD, much like its original counterpart, really didn’t provide any significant change. The same thing could be said about the sporadic treasure chests – rarely something of import, but at least you can sell your finds to purchase something more usable.

The world of Okami HD is one that never gets boring. From the artistic adventures, the compelling story, and the littered twists and turns throughout the narrative – the world that Capcom has offered is one that has a lot more than meets the eye. From majestic underwater kingdoms, to rolling landscapes and quelling ponds – everything about Okami HD is satisfying, fulfilling, and will leave you thinking “What’s next?” This pure-form nod to traditional Japanese culture is one that every gamer needs to experience at least once – and going back to it each time through the years has a distinct feeling of ‘coming home’.”