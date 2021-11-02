Old Gods of Appalachia Tabletop RPG Announced

A tabletop RPG set in the world of the popular horror podcast series Old Gods of Appalachia is coming soon. Steve Shell and Cam Collins, the creators and producers of the podcast, announced that a “well-respected game company” will produce a tabletop roleplaying game based on Old Gods of Appalachia. A formal announcement will be made on November 12th. Shell and Collins will be involved in the adaptation of existing lore for the game as well as creating new content. The announcement was part of a formal announcement of a Season 3, which will take place mostly in West Virginia and will launch in early 2022. Patrons of the show will receive more hints and teases about the TTRPG in the coming weeks, including which game system the adaptation will use.

Old Gods of Appalachia is a unique horror podcast that mixes cosmic horror and folk horror together in the backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains. The series is formally set in an “alternate Appalachia,” where the mountains were never meant to be inhabited after they served as the prison for beings of “immeasurable darkness and incomprehensible darkness.” However, as the walls of those prisons began to wear down with the passage of time, the isolated inhabitants of the land occasionally hear the call of these evil creatures and get caught up in a new battle with terrifying stakes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To date, Old Gods of Appalachia has been downloaded over 5 million times. Two full seasons of the podcast has been released, along with several standalone episodes and side stories. Old Gods of Appalachia also has a Patreon, which contains additional exclusive content for fans.

Podcasts have become a foundational part of the tabletop RPG culture, thanks to an abundance of “actual play” podcasts that serve as showcases for various tabletop RPGs. However, it’s not very often that a fiction podcast gets its own tabletop adaptation. Old Gods of Appalachia, with its focus on cosmic horror and eldritch forces beyond our control, seems like a good crossover and we’ll see if Deep Nerd Media, the company that produces the show, decides to release an Old Gods of Appalachia TTRPG podcast episode to complete the circle.