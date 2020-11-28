Olivia Munn Welcomes WWE's Xavier Woods to G4

The G4 Network is making a welcome return next year, and fans got to see some of their favorites from its original run get together as part of the G4 Thanksgiving Holiday Special. Seeing old favorites together again wasn't the only thing fans saw when they tuned in though, as at the end of the show fans learned that WWE's Xavier Woods would be joining the network as a host, and Olivia Munn shared a photo of everyone with the newest G4 addition, welcoming him to the term and sharing what being a part of g4 meant to her.

"14 years ago my life changed after I auditioned for @G4TV," Munn wrote. "It brought me so much joy, love and the most amazing fans who have lifted me up so many times over I can’t even count. I wish that and so much more for you @AustinCreedWins, our new prince"

Woods (real name Austin Creed) ran a hosting campaign on social media after it was announced that G4 was coming back, and even put together a video compilation with a hashtag. The campaign obviously worked, and we can't wait to see what Woods can do.

“We could not be happier to welcome Xavier to the family and introduce the first member of G4’s new cast,” said G4's Head of Content Kevin Sabbe. “The list of on-air talent with advanced degrees in psychology, unbridled passion for video games and multiple WWE Tag Team Championships is not long. We loved Xavier’s creative #Creed4G4 campaign and cannot wait to showcase his many talents throughout G4’s developing slate of programming. Xavier stands as a fantastic first representative of an exciting and diverse team that we are assembling for G4 and will be introducing in the coming weeks and months.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I expect #Creed4G4 to gain so much momentum among WWE fans and gamers alike,” said Woods. “As a lifelong video game fanatic, I have always held a genuine affinity for the G4 brand, and I’m honored and humbled to be joining the G4 team at a time when interest in gaming and the gaming community has never been stronger.”

