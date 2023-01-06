One Piece Odyssey Producer Shares Final Update Before Demo, Full Release

One Piece Odyssey, the big RPG based on the hit anime and manga One Piece, is coming soon, and ahead of that release, a demo will be made available to give people a sneak peek at the game. Prior to that demo, One Piece fans have gotten one final update from the game's producer, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, who shared some details on what players can expect from the demo as well as the reassuring news that saved data will transfer over to the final experience.

The One Piece Odyssey demo will be out on January 10th just two days before the game itself releases. Bandai Namco said as much previously when it set the release date for the demo late last month, and now, we know more about what this demo will consist of. Tsuzuki said the demo will run for around two hours beginning from the start of the game and will consist of some segments that have been showcased during in-person events.

"The specific contents of the demo version include Luffy and his crew members landing on the mysterious island called Waford, meeting Lim and Adio at the beginning of the game," Tsuzuki said.

He continued to explain why this particular experience was chosen for the demo.

"One of the reasons we chose this range for the demo version is that it's easy to understand the story," he continued. "However, another reason is that while many users expect an immersive RPG worldview, we feel that there are many users who are concerned that they may get bored or that the game tempo may not be good enough. This title does a good job dealing with them, and the beginning of the game is a good place for the tutorial to confirm this."

Not every feature is accessible in the demo, naturally, but players will get something just for playing the demo. Tsuzuki said that the in-game item Golden Jelly will be given to people who play the demo when the full game releases, so even if you know you're going to play the full release, you may as well play the demo, too, to get the item. Saved data transfers over as well, so there's really no reason not to play the demo if you've already got the game preordered.

One Piece Odyssey will release on January 12th, and the demo version of the game will be out two days earlier on January 10th.