One Piece: World Seeker Gets New Gameplay Footage

During its presentation at Tokyo One Piece Tower 2018, Bandai Namco showcased brand-new gameplay footage of One Piece: World Seeker.

More specifically, it showcased over four minutes of new footage, which focused on showing off the game’s vast open-world, as well as gameplay.

You can check out the footage for yourself below (the showcase of the game’s world happens from 16:16 to 17:32, while the new gameplay footage is shown off from 19:00 to 21:04):

If you want, you can check out the full 34 minute long developer panel that dives deeper into the game’s details and development via the same video, but of course, it’s in Japanese. So if you speak Japanese, then enjoy, but if you don’t you’re probably going to be pretty lost.

The same goes for the new footage, which is accompanied by developer commentary. However, unlike the panel, at least the video component isn’t lost to translation.

One Piece: World Seeker is set to release sometime later this year via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, if you’re in Japan, you will not be able to pick the game up on Xbox One, likely due to it having a tiny install base in the country.

As a viewer of the manga, does this game do anything for you? If you don't watch the manga, same question.

More on One Piece: World Seeker below:

Set sail in an all-new One Piece adventure in One Piece: World Seeker! Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a new story that puts players’ into Luffy’s point of view, as he battles and explores an expansive and seamless world. Open landscapes provide many paths for players to experience Luffy’s Gum-Gum abilities and swing into action. One Piece: World Seeker is the biggest One Piece game to date!

Key Features

– A One Piece adventure with open fields to explore.

– Explore seamless and expansive areas in an all-new adventure.

– Experience an epic new story from Luffy’s point of view with all of his Gum-Gum abilities.

